BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Oil prices surge as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates
Oil prices are surging as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. According to analysts, the price of oil could spike to $110 a barrel if the crisis worsens further, given that the market is already facing supply chain disruptions. Oil prices have been very volatile in the past few months. Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year, and crude prices have rallied more than 80% since the beginning of 2021. For more, we spoke to Han Tan; Chief Market Analyst at Exinity Group. #OilPrices #RussiaUkraine #StockMarkets
Oil prices surge as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates
February 22, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us