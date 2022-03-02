Can Vaccine Makers Be Trusted?

Covid-19 jabs are the most lucrative vaccines in history. Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making one thousand dollars every minute in profit, while the world's poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated. Should big pharma be cashing in on Covid-19 vaccines after the huge investment governments have made? Guests: Greg Perry Assistant Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations Mohga Kamal-Yanni Senior Health Policy advisor to The People Vaccine Alliance Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at University of Exeter Medical School