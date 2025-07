Khojaly Survivors: Robbed of home

It’s been three decades since Armenian forces attacked the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, in the Karabakh region, and massacred civilians in one night. More than 600 Azerbaijanis were killed, including women and children. In this documentary we hear the stories of those who managed to survive the Khojaly massacre. Khojaly Survivors: Robbed of home on TRT World