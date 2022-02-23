WORLD
US, Europe hit Russia with sanctions as Ukraine hangs in balance
The US has levied sanctions on two major Russian banks, targeting its ability to close defence deals and access Western financing. The move comes as the Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited Washington to shore up additional support from the US, as well as lobby for further measures against Moscow. Russia's recognition of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk has brought widespread condemnation from world powers. Now, Russia's parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use force outside Russia. This could pave the way for a broader attack on Ukraine. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
February 23, 2022
