Is Libya in a position to hold free and fair elections?

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah says he wants to run for president. Other potential candidates include warlord Khalifa Haftar and Saif Gaddafi, the son of the country's ousted leader. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies weighs in on whether the divided country is ready for elections. #Libya #Dbeibah #election