Does the Ethiopian anti-government alliance have a political base in the country?

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will 'collaborate and join forces.' The alliance expands an existing agreement between the Oromo Liberation Army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which is currently fighting a brutal conflict in the country's north. Mukerrem Miftah from the Ethiopian Civil Service University tells us how much support this anti-government coalition has inside the country. #Ethiopia #TPLF #Gebrechristos