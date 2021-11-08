November 8, 2021
Sudan’s army chief Burhan says he will not be part of new government
Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says he won’t be part of any government after the transitional period. He also denies the military is responsible for the deaths of fourteen anti-coup protesters. Jonas Horner, Deputy Director of the Horn of Africa at the International Crisis Group explains. #Burhan #Sudan #transition
