The International Monetary Fund will boost lending to its member states by up to 650-billion dollars to help them stave-off the economic slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender says while advanced economies are recovering well, developing nations are facing rising debt, unemployment and inflation. It expects its low-cost loans to narrow the disparity between rich and poor nations, but adds that vaccination is the only way to re-open businesses and get economies growing again. #IMF #GlobalEconomicRecovery #Pandemic
August 6, 2021
