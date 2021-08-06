IMF adds $650B to its war chest to boost global economic recovery | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund will boost lending to its member states by up to 650-billion dollars to help them stave-off the economic slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender says while advanced economies are recovering well, developing nations are facing rising debt, unemployment and inflation. It expects its low-cost loans to narrow the disparity between rich and poor nations, but adds that vaccination is the only way to re-open businesses and get economies growing again.