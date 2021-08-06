China's worst outbreak in months threatens economic recovery | Money Talks

China has imposed some of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in the world, and it's far and away the leader in terms of vaccinating its population. But those protections haven't been enough against the Delta variant, which has led to the country's worst outbreak in months. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the more contagious strain of coronavirus is threatening the economic recovery in China and the rest of Asia. For more, we spoke to Michael Hewson in London. He's chief market analyst at CMC Markets.