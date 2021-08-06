BIZTECH
Oxfam says unrealistic schemes delay carbon emission cuts | Money Talks
Oxfam has warned the planting of trees to offset carbon emissions could have dangerous consequences. Countries are racing to achieve the Paris climate agreement's goal of net zero emissions by 2050, and the charity says so-called 'carbon sinks' would require at least 16-million square kilometres of new forests. That's an area five times the size of India, and Oxfam says food prices could soar as more land is reforested. Tayyibe Aydin has more. #Oxfam #CarbonEmissions #ParisClimateAgreement
August 6, 2021
