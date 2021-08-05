Ebrahim Raisi to take office as Iran's new president on Thursday

On Thursday, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in as Iran's new president. He inherits a country facing multiple crises, from a struggling economy made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic to a drought that has triggered protests over water shortages. Iran analyst Mohammad Marandi weighs in on the main challenges facing Raisi. #EbrahimRaisi