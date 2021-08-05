Afghan army begins operation against Taliban in Lashkar Gah

The #Afghan army has launched a major counteroffensive against the Taliban in the strategic city of Lashkar Gah. Over the past week, the militants have seized control of most of the city's districts. Capturing Lashkar Gah would be a major victory for the Taliban, as it would be the first provincial capital to fall to the group. Natasha Hussain reports.