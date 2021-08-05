August 5, 2021
Has the Afghan govt failed its people in countering the Taliban?
The Afghan army has launched a major counteroffensive against the Taliban in the strategic city of Lashkar Gah. Over the past week, the militants have seized control of most of the city's districts. Afghanistan analyst Nazif Mohib Shahrani says the Afghan government has failed its people in countering Taliban offensives. #Talibansiege
