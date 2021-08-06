Rihanna's Fenty make-up line lifts her to Forbes list of billionaires | Money Talks

Pop star and make-up mogul Rihanna has work-work-worked her way on to the Forbes list of billionaires. It's largely thanks to the success of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. The company caters to people of colour, a market that the rest of the industry had long ignored. #Rihanna #Billionaire #Forbes #Fenty