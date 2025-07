Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated as Iran's new president | Money Talks

In Iran, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as the country's new president. He inherits a country facing multiple crises, from a struggling economy, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, to a drought that's triggered protests over water shortages. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran. #EbrahimRaisi #Iran #Pandemic