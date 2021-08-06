Evicted Palestinians plan to stop demolition of ancient village of Lifta

In May, Israel's land authority announced plans to develop luxury homes in an ancient Palestinian village called Lifta. Its residents were forcibly expelled in 1948. But many of their families still regard Lifta as home and wish to return. TRT World speaks to Lifta based lawyer Sami Ershied about what this legal challenge hope to achieve. #Lifta #UNESCO #Israel