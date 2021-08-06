WORLD
1 MIN READ
What’s Behind Greece’s Unfair Treatment of Its Turkish Minority?
The relations between Turkey and Greece haven't been warm of late. Last year, there have been a series standoffs in eastern Mediterranean and altercations on several bilateral and international forums regarding maritime disputes and about Cyprus' future. But relations between the two countries are likely to get affected further after the Greek government closed down a dozen of primary schools belonging to the 150,000-strong Turkish minority in the Western Thrace region. The Turkish minority in Greece fear that their rights, as guaranteed by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, are under threat. So, what’s behind this unfair treatment of the Turks in Greece? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of EU Research Centre at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University
What’s Behind Greece’s Unfair Treatment of Its Turkish Minority?
August 6, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us