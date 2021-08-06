WORLD
A Year After the Beirut Blast, Lebanon Sinking Deeper Into Crisis
A year ago, a massive explosion in Beirut killed over 200 people. It was thought that the event would usher in necessary reforms that would take Lebanon out of the political and economic crises. Instead, the situation has worsened to an extent that Lebanon is now heading towards failure. The country doesn't have a government, its economy is in a freefall, and with the recent Israeli airstrikes, the challenges do not seem to end. What will it take for Lebanon to come out of the crises? Guests: Lama Fakih Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch Bachar El-Halabi Senior Geopolitical Analyst at ClipperData
August 6, 2021
