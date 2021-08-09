August 9, 2021
World needs to take action to stabilise the climate
The UN says it is undeniable that humans are the cause of the climate crisis. In more than 14-thousand papers, scientists provide the most detailed assessment to date of how global heating is changing the world and what could be ahead in the coming decades. Erika Coppola from the Abdu Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics weighs in. #IPCCreport
