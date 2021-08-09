August 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Belarus marks a year since a govt crackdown on opposition protests
Monday is the first anniversary of the election in Belarus that led to a protest movement, and then a relentless crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed 80% of the votes, but opposition parties say the election was stolen. Franak Viacorka, senior adviser to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya weighs in. #Belarus
Belarus marks a year since a govt crackdown on opposition protests
Explore