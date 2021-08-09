WORLD
Will the IPCC’s Report on Climate Change Force the World Into Action?
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has, in its landmark report, made it unequivocally clear that every fraction of a degree is important. The report has highlighted the intensity of the climate crisis, but said that significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could help the world avoid worse impacts. But, will the governments around the world listen? Can the world reach net-zero emissions? Guests: Peter Newman IPCC adviser and author Tom Evans Climate Diplomacy Researcher at E3G Javier Farje Journalist
August 9, 2021
