August 9, 2021
What will a Taliban take over mean for Afghan women?
More areas in Afghanistan are falling to the Taliban with the group seizing its sixth provincial capital since Friday. The group has taken control of Aybak the main city in the Samangan province. Mahbooba Seraj, a member of the Afghan Women's Network's leadership board express her despair at the lack of appropriate support for the Afghan government. #Taliban #Afghanwomen
