BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global vaccination campaigns boost BioNTech's earnings | Money Talks
BioNTech swung to a massive profit in the second quarter. The German drug maker is set to deliver millions more of its pioneering coronavirus vaccine in the coming months, and it's lifted its sales forecast for the full year. That's as the global market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to top 70 billion dollars, with giants BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna on course to take the lion's share. We got more on this story from Ranjit Thomas in Raleigh, North Carolina. He's a Managing Partner at Spice Capital Advisors and has written extensively about Biontech. #GlobalVaccinations #BioNTech #Pfizer
Global vaccination campaigns boost BioNTech's earnings | Money Talks
August 11, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us