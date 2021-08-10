What can Doha talks on Afghanistan achieve?

The US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and his counterparts from Russia, China and Pakistan will meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday to press the Taliban to stop its offensive and encourage the group to consider a political negotiation. Naweed Kawusi, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesperson weighs in on what Doha peace talks can achieve. #AfghanPeacetalks