WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Congressmen Propose Blocking Drone Technology Transfers to Turkey
Backed by known anti-Turkey groups, two US congressmen have written a letter to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for suspending the transfer of drone technology to Turkey. Relations between the two NATO allies are already at their lowest amid disputes on Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 defence system, leading to Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme. And this latest proposal, which has once again exposed how anti-Turkey lobbies are influencing US lawmakers, could be the latest setback in the already strained relationship between the two countries. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Ali Demirdas Political Analyst
US Congressmen Propose Blocking Drone Technology Transfers to Turkey
August 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us