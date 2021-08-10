WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey Aims to Boost Tourism in Southeastern Anatolia
The region of Mesopotamia has a lot to offer to all those interested in the civilisations of the past. It is a region where the world’s first civilisation emerged several thousand years ago and also where the earliest form of writing appeared. Northern Mesopotamia, which is geographically located in southeastern Anatolia, is easily accessible to tourists and archaeologists. To promote the region and to harness its full tourism potential, Turkey has launched a project called ‘Mesopotamia Brand’. Guests: Thomas Zimmermann Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mehmet Uncu General Manager of Sanliurfa Tourism Development
Turkey Aims to Boost Tourism in Southeastern Anatolia
August 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us