Delta Variant: Dealing With the Deadliest Coronavirus Mutation

Currently, there are 11 variants of coronavirus and the highly contagious Delta variant has fast become the most dominant mutation in the world. It first emerged in India last year and, within weeks, killed thousands. It has now spread to over 130 countries. Who’s most effectively fighting this deadly variant? Guests: Dr Eric Feigl-Ding Epidemiologist and Health Economist Dr Jaya Dantas Professor at Curtin University's School of Population Health Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy