Chinese-built dam displaces Cambodian community after flood | Money Talks
A Chinese-built dam in Cambodia has been condemned for its damaging impact on the environment. A state-owned company built it as part of China's massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative on a major tributary of the Mekong River. But Human Rights Watch says its effects extend far beyond the environment. The rights group says the Lower Sesan 2 Dam has flooded 300 square kilometres of land, disrupted fish migrations in the Mekong and displaced around 5-thousand people. #Cambodia #China #LowerSesan2Dam
August 11, 2021
