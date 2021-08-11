BIZTECH
Firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires across the country | Money Talks
One week on and firefighters and residents are still battling to control a massive wildfire on Greece's second-largest island of Evia. Hundreds of homes and businesses have been lost and thousands of people have been forced to flee. The country's peak tourism season is also being interrupted, as the Greek government comes under attack for not being prepared for the fires. Gavin Blackburn reports. We spoke to Marina Prentoulis in Athens. She's an Associate Professor in Politics and Media at the University of East Anglia. She has also been the UK spokesperson of Greece's main opposition party, Syriza. #GreeceFires #FireFighters #Tourism
August 11, 2021
