August 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nas Daily accused of ‘exploiting’ Indigenous tattoo artist in the Philippines
Famed vlogger Nuseir Yassin, or Nas Daily, is in the middle of a controversy for "exploiting" a 104-year-old Indigenous tattoo artist from the #Philippines. Following this, Filipina entrepreneur Louise Mabulo has also accused Yassin of exploiting her culture and using discriminatory language against Filipinos in 2019.
Nas Daily accused of ‘exploiting’ Indigenous tattoo artist in the Philippines
Explore