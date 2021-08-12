BIZTECH
Turkey experiences YouTuber boom amid pandemic restrictions | Money Talks
Turkey is in the middle of a YouTube boom. Pandemic lockdowns have driven millions of people to the platform in search of entertainment, making it one of most-visited websites in the country. Competition is also heating up, with content creators spending big to make sure their channels look professional. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on the Youtube boom in Turkey, we were joined by Demet Tuncer. She's an award winning actress, singer and Digital Content Producer, and joined us from Istanbul. #ContentCreation #YouTuber #PandemicRestrictions
