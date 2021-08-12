August 12, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China's wandering herd heads home after epic 500km journey
A herd of wandering elephants in China is apparently on its way back home. Their 17-month journey across 500 kilometres has captured the attention of millions of people around the world. Their return coincides with World Elephant Day. Barnaby Phillips, communications director for the Elephant Protection Initiative weighs in. #worldelephantday #Chinaelephants
China's wandering herd heads home after epic 500km journey
Explore