Concerns Grow Over Taliban’s Reach in Afghanistan

The fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government continues and Afghan civilians are caught in the crossfire. More than a thousand civilians have been killed and the UN warns the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Concerns that the Taliban will advance its control into urban centres continue to grow. Guests: Javid Faisal Adviser to Afghanistan's National Security Council Adam Weinstein Former US Marine and Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Asad Durrani Former head of Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI)