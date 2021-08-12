August 12, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Concerns Grow Over Taliban’s Reach in Afghanistan
The fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government continues and Afghan civilians are caught in the crossfire. More than a thousand civilians have been killed and the UN warns the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Concerns that the Taliban will advance its control into urban centres continue to grow. Guests: Javid Faisal Adviser to Afghanistan's National Security Council Adam Weinstein Former US Marine and Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Asad Durrani Former head of Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI)
Concerns Grow Over Taliban’s Reach in Afghanistan
Explore