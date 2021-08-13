WORLD
Dixie Fire ravages California's north
California has been battling the second largest wildfire in its history for nearly a month. Dry brush and grass continue to fuel the Dixie Fire, which remains less than 50 percent contained. It has led to mass evacuations with more than 1100 buildings so far destroyed. Martin Markovits reports from the town of Greenville. It was founded during the Gold Rush 171 years ago, and gutted in just 90 minutes.
August 13, 2021
