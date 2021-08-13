Swedish start-up brings convenience stores to remote areas | Money Talks

In Sweden, thousands of unprofitable grocery stores have closed down in the last three decades. In 1996, the country had around 7,000 stores. That number has fallen to around 5,000. Many people in rural areas have to travel far from their homes just to buy essential goods. But as Tayyibe Aydin reports, one start-up has found a way to bring back the convenience store. #Sweden #GroceryStore #Convenience