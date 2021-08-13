BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US employers hike wages, improve benefits to attract workers | Money Talks
Now to the US, where employers are finding creative ways to attract new workers, and keep current ones from quitting. That's because people who lost work during the pandemic are refusing to return to low-paying jobs, resulting in a record number of vacancies in the world's largest economy. While it threatens to derail the economic recovery, employees are finally getting gains they've sought for years. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's the chief US and Asia economist at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USjobsnumbers #EconomicRecovery #Vacancies
August 13, 2021
