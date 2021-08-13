BIZTECH
Afghans worry increasing conflict could crush livelihoods | Money Talks
We begin in Afghanistan, where the Taliban's blitz of Afghan territory has continued, with fighters seizing control of the city of Ghazni. It's the 10th provincial capital to fall in recent days. The group has ramped-up its offensive since May, as the US and its allies finalise the withdrawal of their troops. The surge in violence has prompted tens of thousands of Afghans to flee. And as Laila Humairah reports, those who stay, fear their livelihoods could be crushed by the conflict. #Afghanistan #Livelihoods #Taliban
August 13, 2021
