WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are Social Restrictions the Way Forward to Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?
In the UK, France, and Germany, anti-vaxxers are protesting against the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine passes to access places. While there have been no such protests in Turkey so far, the country still has a chunk of population unsure about the safety of vaccines. In order to encourage vaccinations and reach the 70 percent mass immunity target, Turkish authorities are considering to produce proof of vaccine as a mandatory requirement to enter certain spaces. Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.
Are Social Restrictions the Way Forward to Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?
August 13, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us