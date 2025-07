How significant is the recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia?

Trickles of Mozambican families are now returning to their homes after a joint force of Mozambican and Rwandan troops regained control of a strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia that fell to Daesh more than two years ago. Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch explains. #MocimboadaPraia