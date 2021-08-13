WORLD
Climate Crisis: UN Says Global Co-operation Only Remedy
In a landmark new report, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has unequivocally said that human activity caused severe climatic changes. The report warned the world is heading towards a 1.5 degree increase in temperatures in the next 20 years - at least 10 years earlier than expected. The rise in temperatures would likely result in more climate-induced disasters, such as floods and wildfires. The UN says the world has no time to lose. But are the countries around the world prepared to co-operate and fight the climate crisis? Guests: Carlo Barbante Director of the Institute of Polar Sciences Levent Kurnaz Director of Centre for Climate Change and Policy Studies
August 13, 2021
