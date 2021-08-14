Is MBS still going after dissidents?

The US Justice Department has intervened in a court case against former Saudi intelligence official Saad al Jabri who has been targeted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. US officials say they made the rare move to protect their national security. Other Saudi dissidents also allege that the crown prince is after them, and many fear he is getting away with his crackdown. #MBS #SaudiArabia