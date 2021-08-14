August 14, 2021
What happens to a country when hyperinflation hits?
In just two years, Lebanon's currency has plummeted against the US dollar. In a country highly dependent on imports and government subsidies, any shock can send prices skyrocketing. That’s what many fear might happen, now that Lebanon’s Central Bank essentially said it was ending fuel subsidies. Will Lebanon’s crisis turn into the economic meltdowns that hit Venezuela and Zimbabwe?
