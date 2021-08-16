August 16, 2021
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country
Taliban leaders have entered the presidential palace in Kabul and are now in control of the capital. That, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. He issued a statement saying his departure was meant to save bloodshed. Every major city in Afghanistan is now under the group's control. A number of political leaders have reportedly left Kabul for Pakistan. Daniel Padwick reports.
