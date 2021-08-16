WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gazans demand investigation into Israel's May offensive
The latest Israeli offensive on Gaza ended two and a half months ago, but the grief remains fresh for those who lost friends and relatives. Hundreds of civilians were killed, and human rights groups say the attacks could amount to war crimes. One of the first strikes took place in Beit Hanoun and killed eight people. The Israeli army couldn't prove military targets were in the area and the survivors are demanding an investigation. #GazaAttacks
August 16, 2021
