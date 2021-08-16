Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidential vote

Zambia's long-time opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has finally won a presidential election. He defeated President Edgar Lungu, who was seeking re-election in a tight race. The vote was overshadowed by the pandemic, an economic crisis and election violence. Kubra Akkoc takes a closer look at what led to Hichilema's victory. #HakaindeHichilema