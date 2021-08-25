WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Western Balkans ready for borderless travel?
Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia aim to launch their own border-free travel and business zone - dubbed the ‘mini-schengen’ zone. In a bid to speed up their accession to the European union. Could this zone help boost economic recovery and foreign investment in the region? And if, so why are Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro against the idea? Guests: Strahinja Subotic Researcher at the European Policy Centre Simonida Kacarska Director of the European Policy Institute Bekim Collaku Former Minister of European Integration of Kosovo
Is the Western Balkans ready for borderless travel?
August 25, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us