WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's Ahead for Afghanistan Under the Taliban?
The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan faster than anybody could have anticipated. Last night, the Taliban were seen inside the Afghan presidential palace, which in effect signalled the end of the Ashraf Ghani-led administration's control over the country. There is chaos and panic across cities. How will Afghanistan under a new Taliban government take shape? Will the promises of peace and protection for all citizens be realised? Guests: Mohammad Daoud Sultanzoy Former Afghan Presidential Advisor and Candidate David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Afghanistan Imtiaz Gul Author and the founder of the Centre for Research and Security Studies Shahram Akbarzadeh Research
What's Ahead for Afghanistan Under the Taliban?
August 16, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us