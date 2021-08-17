WORLD
Biden defends US exit as Afghan support staff await visas
US President Joe Biden says he's standing behind his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, leading to the rapid Taliban takeover of the country. Biden rejected the notion that the US was nation-building in Afghanistan, saying US troops should not die in a battle Afghan forces were not willing to wage. Now hundreds of Afghan translators and other aides to the US military remain stranded, as Washington develops a plan to fly them out. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #USTroops #Biden
