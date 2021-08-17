BIZTECH
Women fear return to repressive regime and loss of freedom | Money Talks
The return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan is not only raising concerns of a full-blown humanitarian and refugee crisis, it's also sparking fears that the progress made over 20 years to improve the lives and rights of women could be wiped out overnight. The Taliban says it will give women the freedom to work and go to school, but as Laila Humairah reports, what's been happening on the ground is raising concerns. Mariam Wardak is the founder of Her Afghanistan, an organisation dedicated to the advancement of Afghan women. She explains how women in the country are feeling about the Taliban's return to power. #AfghanWomen #Equality #WomenRights
August 17, 2021
