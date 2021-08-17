Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns after coalition fractures

After seventeen months in charge, Malaysia's Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, has stepped down, and his coalition government has collapsed. He'll remain as caretaker until a successor is appointed. Muhyiddin's time in office was overshadowed by political in-fighting, and by protests over the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. Shoaib Hasan has the story.